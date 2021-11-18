In the Pennsylvania River, an angler almost ate a record-breaking 18-pound fish.

In the Youghiogheny River in Connellsville, a Pennsylvania angler almost ate a gigantic state record-breaking walleye fish he captured.

Richard Nicholson, 62, was convinced by his son not to fillet the 34-inch walleye until he weighed it to determine if it was a state record-breaker.

Nicholson took the fish to a nearby grocery shop the next day, on the advice of his son, Richard Jr, to have it weighed, carrying it in the same 5-gallon bucket he had used to bring it home on October 28, according to The Trib Live.

When Nicholson arrived, he discovered the fish weighing 18 pounds and one ounce, shattering the 41-year-old record for a walleye.

Mike Holly of Bradford caught a 27-inch, 17-pound, 9-ounce walleye while fishing in Warren County’s Allegheny Reservoir in 1980.

It was bittersweet for Nicholson to break the record, he told Go Eerie. According to the 62-year-old angler, “I’m amused by the fish. I’m delighted it broke the record, but it’s a shame to break such an old one. It’s only a question of time. I genuinely feel it isn’t the river’s only large fish.” Even though this state record-breaker is gigantic, it isn’t the largest walleye ever taken. Mabry Harper caught a 41-inch walleye at Tennessee’s Old Hickory Lake in 1960. The monster capture tipped the scales at 25 pounds.

The walleye fish is a freshwater species that belongs to the perch family, according to the National Wildlife Foundation. Yellow pike or yellow pickerel are other names for the walleye.

The walleye is a popular and well-stocked game fish native to most of Canada and the northern United States. The gold and olive colors of the walleye, as well as its white belly, make it stand out.

The fish has huge keen teeth that help it break apart its regular meal of yellow perch and minnows.

Walleye have been found with a variety of species in their guts, and when there aren’t any other fish available to eat, they will hunt for crabs, frogs, and even small mammals.

This prey is hunted by the walleye. This is a condensed version of the information.