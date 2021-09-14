In the parking lot, a mother visiting Disney World with her disabled son received a rude note.

According to Fox 35, the park’s ramp-accessible parking places were all used, so the mother was told to take two spaces so she could easily wheel her kid into and out of her wheelchair-accessible van.

The event occurred last week during a vacation to Disney’s Magic Kingdom, according to Tricia Proefrock of Fox 35 News. Mason suffers from Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a type of epilepsy that impairs a person’s ability to walk, speak, and even see. They park in Disney’s handicapped sector because her son uses a wheelchair.

However, according to Proefrock, only one side of the handicapped parking lot has ramp access. When such seats are used, the only other choice is to take two spots further in the lot, which she has been told to do dozens of times by cast members.

“The cast members advise me to take two places, by parking right on the white line, every single time out of dozens of trips,” she told Fox 35. “Now I have enough room to wheel my son out of the car.”

Proefrock noted in a public Facebook post that her parking permit was visible and that she parked in the handicapped lot.

“The cast member urged me to occupy two spots in order to use the ramp,” she explained. “Even though there is no ramp access area, they are deemed handicapped places. As a result, I did not park in a standard parking spot.”

Proefrock informed Fox 35 that she drives a van, and that not all ADA-compliant locations are van-accessible, as she mentioned in her post. Accessible car spots are created differently than accessible van spaces, according to the ADA.

Accessible car spaces must have “at least a 60-inch-wide access aisle positioned adjacent to the designated parking space,” according to the ADA’s design guidance.

According to the brochure, “this access aisle is just large enough for a wheelchair user to enter or exit the car.” Of course, wheelchair-accessible vans cannot fit in these slots.

A 96-inch-wide aisle is provided in van-accessible locations to facilitate a wheelchair lift.

