In the Nike extortion case, Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Michael Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday for attempting to extort $20 million from Nike.

After defending adult film star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump in 2018, Avenatti rose to prominence. In February, he was found guilty of attempting to extort millions of dollars from a prominent sporting company.

Avenatti, according to the judge, “got drunk on the power of his platform” and “betrayed” his clients.

July 8, 2021 — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe)

At his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Judge Paul Gardephe remarked, “Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform or what he saw the strength of his platform to be.” “He had developed the habit of acting as if the laws and norms that govern everyone else did not apply to him.”

Avenatti faces two more federal criminal trials in California and Manhattan, in addition to his two-and-a-half-year term.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.