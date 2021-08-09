In the New York Attorney General’s Report on Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa is mentioned 187 times.

According to the Associated Press, Melissa DeRosa, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s secretary, was cited 187 times in the state attorney general’s investigation that showed the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo’s top adviser, DeRosa, was dubbed “secretary to the governor” in 2017 after defending him multiple times in the face of public criticism. Cuomo’s administration attempted to dismiss allegations brought against him, according to Attorney General Letitia James’ 168-page investigation, and DeRosa took part in retaliating against his first accuser, former staffer Lindsey Boylan.

The paper also detailed how DeRosa expressed her displeasure with Cuomo following a chat the governor had with Charlotte Bennett, another of his accusers and former aides.

“‘I can’t believe this occurred,” she told the governor. “I can’t believe you put yourself in a position to have any variation of this conversation,” the report read.

Working for New York had been “the greatest honor of my life,” DeRosa said in a statement to several news outlets, adding that “personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.” For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below: DeRosa was a fixture next to Cuomo during his COVID-19 news conferences for months. Cuomo has lost his senior aide as he prepares to face impeachment.

Cuomo’s fiercest defenders and strategists had been DeRosa and his team.

In her statement, she didn’t give a more precise explanation for her departure.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to work on behalf of our state with such great and dedicated colleagues,” she added.

Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life, despite the threat of criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment. DeRosa’s departure comes as Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life, despite the threat of criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment.

Countless Democrats, including Vice President Joe Biden, have pushed him to resign or face an impeachment trial that he is unlikely to win.

If he refuses to resign, nearly two-thirds of state Assembly members have already expressed support for an impeachment trial. Cuomo has been called on to resign or be removed by nearly all 63 members of the state Senate.

When an Assembly committee meets on Monday to explore possible punishments for the governor, more bad news is expected. This is a condensed version of the information.