In the name of science, a company will pay you to go on a $6k shopping spree.

Calling all shopaholics: a company is offering to pay you $6,000 to go shopping—and you get to keep everything you buy.

We’ve all fantasized about having our own Pretty Woman moment, complete with luxury handbags and boxes, and now three lucky folks will get their wish.

HushHush is recruiting for a trio of professional “shoppers” who will be paid £100 (about $135) for a hard day’s shopping.

They’ll each be handed a prepaid credit card with £5,000 ($6,770) loaded on it, and they’ll have eight hours to swipe the card until it’s empty. The goal is to entice consumers to buy expensive products and then study how that affects the human body and our mood.

They explained, “HushHush intends to definitively establish whether money makes people happier, and if spending huge sums of money makes individuals more enthusiastic or apprehensive.”

People who are “not accustomed to spending big sums of money on material objects” are the best candidates.

A heart rate monitor will be worn by the “Spender” throughout their buying spree to track physiological changes. And a medical specialist offered by HushHush will assess their pupil dilation, body temperature, sweat, and salivation levels before and after each purchase.

They’ll also have to complete a psychological assessment while shopping, and again one a week later to see if their “emotional and mental condition” has altered.

“Everyone has heard the statement ‘money does (or does not) buy happiness,’ but for many, truly seeing if it works is out of the question,” said Aaron Harpin, founder of HushHush.com. So we decided to delve a little deeper into the topic and conduct a scientific study to see if money really does buy happiness—or if it’s all a bit overrated.

“We’re on the lookout for our three”Spenders,” so if this seems like something you’d be interested in, don’t hesitate to fill out the application form—it only takes a few minutes! We’re really looking forward to starting the research before the holidays.”

Everything the trio buys is theirs to keep, including watches, luxury clothes, shoes, and handbags.

The application deadline is October 31. This is a condensed version of the information.