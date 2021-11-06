In the most recent election poll for 2024, Donald Trump defeats Joe Biden.

Despite the fact that former President Donald Trump has not publicly announced his intention to run for reelection in 2024, fresh polling indicates that he is well-positioned for a rematch with Vice President Joe Biden and may even win.

In a hypothetical showdown, Trump narrowly defeats Biden, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Despite the fact that neither Trump nor Biden have a majority of voters’ support, the former president is currently 2 points ahead of the current president.

According to the latest Emerson survey data, Trump has 45 percent of registered voters’ support, while Biden has only 43 percent. In the meantime, 11% of registered voters stated they want to vote for “someone else,” while only 1% said they are “undecided.” Emerson’s new poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points and was conducted from November 3 to 4.

Notably, since Emerson conducted a comparable poll in early September, the difference between Trump and Biden has expanded slightly. In the last poll, Trump was only 1 percentage point ahead of Biden. At the time, however, both the Republican and Democratic parties had a bigger number of registered voters.

Trump received 47 percent of the vote, while Biden received 46 percent. Trump’s popularity has lost 2 points this month, while Biden’s has dropped 3 points.

Biden’s popularity rating continues to fall, while his disapproval rate rises, according to Emerson’s survey. In September, 46% of registered voters voted for Biden, while 47% voted against him. At the start of November, only 41% of people said they approve of the president, while half (50%) said they disapprove.

Biden’s popularity has plummeted among Black voters. In February, over three-quarters of Americans (72%) endorsed Trump. The new survey data shows a 20-point drop in Black voter support, to only 52 percent.

Biden’s approval rating has continuously been low in recent polls conducted by various organizations. According to the average of polls conducted by FiveThirtyEight, 50.4 percent of voters disapprove of the president, while only 42.9 percent approve.

Despite the fact that Trump has not formally announced his intentions to run for president in 2024, he and his friends have repeatedly hinted at the prospect. Former top Trump aide Jason Miller. This is a condensed version of the information.