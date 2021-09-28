In the midst of wage and vaccine shortages, more than half of school districts report “desperate” bus driver shortages.

Due to poor wages and vaccine mandates, more than half of all school districts are having difficulty finding adequate bus drivers.

According to a recent poll by the National Association of Pupil Transportation, 50 percent of districts in the United States have a “desperate” or “severe” bus driver shortage. These shortages occurred as schools began to welcome students back for face-to-face instruction, needing quick action.

According to NewsNation Now, districts across the country have made steps to address one of the most significant deterrents for potential drivers: low pay. So far, this has entailed increasing salary, providing free training, and offering significant sign-on and retention bonuses.

Bus drivers earn roughly $17 an hour on average across the country. Workers can pursue truck driving, which pays $24 per hour on average, with the same commercial driver’s license required for bus driving in the United States. In order to keep competitive, one New Jersey school district increased bus driver pay to $23 per hour.

“We’ve had drivers leave our district to go to others who pay more; now we’re hoping some will leave other districts to come to us,” Kyle Newton, Chief Communications Officer for Anderson District 5 in South Carolina, stated.

Vaccine regulations are another issue contributing to the bus driver shortage. With COVID-19 vaccination deadlines looming for firms with more than 100 employees, bus drivers, like workers in other industries, have threatened to strike rather than get the shots. Hundreds of drivers have already vowed to do so in New York and Connecticut, according to NewsNation New.

State governments are taking drastic measures to avoid a calamity caused by a scarcity of bus drivers. Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts sent 250 troops of the National Guard to drive school buses earlier this month.

“We had discussions with colleagues in municipal governments about the driving issue, but no one knew where it was going to land,” Baker said. “Once it became evident that there would be areas that were shorthanded, we began talking to the Guard. It wasn’t going to be a vehicle issue, but rather an issue with [Commercial Driver’s Licenses].”

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced plans to speed around the same time. This is a condensed version of the information.