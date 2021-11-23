In the midst of the winter COVID surge, Michigan hospital chiefs said the state can’t wait to ‘correct course.’

In the wake of a surge in coronavirus infections in Michigan, chief medical officers representing hospitals warned the state can’t wait any longer to “correct course.”

In a statement released by the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, chief medical officers of the state’s community hospitals said, “We need [the public’s]support now to end this spike and ensure our hospitals can care for everyone who needs it.”

“We are already approaching the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan since the epidemic began for the 2021 holiday season,” the statement continued.

According to the statement, Michigan reported 3,785 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, with 784 individuals admitted to hospitals’ intensive care units (ICU).

“The great majority of ICU and ventilator patients are unvaccinated. In addition to the large number of COVID-19 patients requiring emergency care and hospitalization, we are also witnessing a large number of patients with other medical disorders who require attention “According to the statement. “The capacity of emergency rooms and hospitals across the state is being strained or exceeded as a result of this combination.” According to the statement, hospital chief medical officers across Michigan are “very concerned” about the forthcoming winter months, predicting that “best predictions are that COVID-19 patients will continue to rise in the weeks ahead as we enter the seasonal flu season.” In addition to COVID-19 patients, hospitals around the state must treat patients with other conditions like heart disease and cancer, according to the statement.

For COVID-19, the state is seeing a spike in coronavirus incidence and hospitalizations. According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, over 80% of hospital beds in Michigan are occupied, with COVID-19 patients accounting for 18.05 percent. COVID-19 patients occupy 33.77 percent of ICU beds, whereas 83.68 percent of the state’s total ICU beds are occupied, according to the data.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Michigan has an average of 8,793 new cases each day as of Sunday. In comparison, the state was reporting roughly 5,000 new cases every day at the beginning of this month.

Despite the fact that many COVID-19 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated, the CDC reports that 57.6% of the state’s residents are completely vaccinated.

