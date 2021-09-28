In the midst of the spending bill saga, Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about giving $25 million to “Desert Fish.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked the $3.5 trillion spending bill that Democrats are attempting to pass in the Senate this week on Tuesday, claiming to have read the 3,000-word document and claiming that it has allocated $25 million to support desert fish, freshwater mussels, butterflies, and endangered plants in Hawaii.

Over the last few weeks, Democrats have published portions of the $3.5 trillion bill, which includes legislation on climate change, energy, families, immigration, taxes, and welfare.

“Just pass the bill, and we’ll all find out what’s in it,” she says. Right? Why would anyone want to read 3,000 pages of trillions in spending? Greene, a Georgia Republican, tweeted a photo of the bill on a desk on Tuesday, calling it “silly Marjorie.”

“The most expensive spending bills in history are not studied by professional politicians. In the swamp, that’s not how it’s done.”

“Good morning,” she tweeted earlier. What are your thoughts on donating $25 million to Desert Fish? Before repeating similar unfounded assertions about freshwater mussels, butterflies, and endangered flora in Hawaii all receiving $25 million under the measure, he said, “They need the cash guys.”

According to a representative for Greene, the snarky tweets were designed to lampoon the Democrats’ “ridiculous spending.”

When asked if she had read the bill, the spokeswoman stated, “She has read the bill.” Why would she have it printed if she didn’t have to? You should inquire as to why the Democrats want to destroy so many trees with this 3000+ page bill.”

Senate Democrats, who control the chamber by a razor-thin margin, are attempting to approve a package funding the government through December 3 and suspending the debt ceiling until the end of 2022 this week. The debt ceiling is the limit on how much money the federal government can borrow, which has risen steadily since its inception in 1917.

Republicans, however, rejected the bill, which needed 60 votes to pass; instead, it received a 48-50 vote. It has increased the pressure on Congress to approve legislation to avoid a partial government shutdown on Friday, since existing funding expires on Thursday. If there is a government shutdown, it could devastate the US economy as it tries to recover. This is a condensed version of the information.