In the midst of the pandemic, 74% of Americans believe their lives have returned to normal, according to a poll.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 74% of Americans believe their lives have returned to some degree of normalcy. According to the survey, 21% of respondents claimed their lives are “extremely normal,” while 53% said their lives are “somewhat normal” when the virus’s effects are taken into account.

The upbeat outlook comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across much of the country. According to The New York Times, daily new cases have surpassed 90,000, with infections continuing to rise in more than 30 states. Hospitalizations are beginning to rise in the hardest-hit regions, such as the Northeast and Midwest, and intensive care units are running out of beds.

Despite the fact that unvaccinated persons are at a far higher risk of getting or dying from COVID-19 than vaccinated people, those who have not gotten the vaccine are more likely to think the virus is no longer disturbing their life, according to the current survey.

Unvaccinated Americans describe their lives as normal in general, with 25% describing their lives as “extremely normal” and 27% stating that their lives “never ceased” being normal. Only 19% of vaccinated Americans think their lives are “quite normal” currently, and only 8% say their lives “never ceased” being normal.

According to the research, 65 percent of unvaccinated Americans now believe COVID is a “little” or “no” threat to them personally, and less than half say they wear a mask in public “usually” or “most of the time.”

According to Andrew Romano, who reported on the poll’s findings for Yahoo News, “this suggests that in many cases, the people with the least protection against COVID are also the ones who are the least careful about it—a dynamic that could make the coming winter wave more difficult and deadly than it needs to be.”

A total of 1,696 adults in the United States took part in the poll, which took place from November 17 to November 19. The margin of sampling error is 2.6 percent plus or minus.

