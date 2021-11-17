In the midst of the ongoing feud between lawmakers, Liz Cheney claims that Donald Trump ‘broke’ Ted Cuz.

Representative Liz Cheney retaliated against Senator Ted Cruz on Wednesday, in the midst of their ongoing feud.

Former President Donald Trump “broke” Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Cheney told CNN reporter Melanie Zonona. She stated, “A real guy would defend his wife, his father, and the Constitution.”

Trump’s infamous attack on Cruz’s family during the 2016 presidential campaign, including his publishing a meme of an unpleasant photo of his wife, Heidi, appeared to be a reference to the Wyoming congresswoman.

Cheney’s remarks come only a day after a Fox News interview in which the Texas senator slammed her opposition to the former president.

“When I think of Liz Cheney’s predicament, I just think it’s sad,” Cruz stated. “I’ve always been a fan of hers. On several issues, I disagree with her. I think she’s a little too quick to send in the Marines and attack nations all over the world, but I’ve always admired her, and I believe she’s one of the individuals Donald Trump has broken, shattered.” Cheney has drawn the wrath of her own party for debating Trump’s false allegations that the 2020 election would be rigged against him.

Cruz said Fox News, “She despises Donald Trump so fiercely that it has overcome everything in her system.” “She’s lashing out at Trump and Republicans and everything, and she’s turned Democrat, which is heartbreaking to watch.” “It’s Trump derangement syndrome,” says one observer. Their feud began over the weekend, when Cruz stated that Cheney’s only chance of running for president in 2024 was to join the Democratic Party.

“I know you’re pandering to the secessionist vote,” Cheney retorted. You pledged allegiance to the United States Constitution. Act as if it’s true.” Representative Adam Kinzinger, another Republican who has been chastised by his party for criticizing Trump, backed Cheney’s statement. “Damn you, Liz, for bringing the heat!” Kinzinger sent out a tweet.

Cruz made news when he proposed a proposal for Texas to secede. The senator stated that he was not yet ready to embrace secession, but that Texas could serve as an example for the rest of the country.

