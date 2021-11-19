In the midst of the mandatory COVID vaccine debate, calls for mass vaccination of US students resurface from 1981.

Parallels with unusual immunization occurrences in American history have been drawn as the controversy over COVID-19 immunizations rages around the world.

From February 1, 2022, Austria will be the first country in Europe to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its citizens. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced it on Friday, along with the announcement that the country will go into complete lockdown again on November 22.

Vaccine mandates have been announced for many sectors of the workforce, including federal employees and contractors, and New York’s vaccine mandate for teachers and staff went into effect in October.

Inoculation is currently required for children aged 12 and up in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest. According to the Associated Press, at least 1,100 colleges and institutions required proof of COVID-19 inoculation.

However, this isn’t the first time that mass immunization has been undertaken in schools. On social media, a newspaper story from the Miami News from nearly 40 years ago to the day is circulating, outlining a measles outbreak in Dade County.

On Thursday, Twitter user @SFDB posted the clipping to their feed, captioned with the article’s first line.

According to the introduction, “about 18,000 Dade high school students who are not currently inoculated against measles, mumps, and other infections could be excluded from school until they obtain their injections.”

“18,000 kids must obtain immunizations,” the headline simply states on November 17, 1981, adding, “Have proof or go home, health agency urges.”

The following is the rest of the article: “The Dade County Health Department will ask the School Board tomorrow to endorse sending all 10th, 11th, and 12th-graders home without state immunization certificates by March 1…

“All public school children must acquire certificates in order to attend school, according to a new state law. Individual school districts have until August to comply with the statute, according to the state…

"Between now and March, school and health officials would focus on immunizing high school kids, according to a suggested plan. By Dec. 15, parents of children who do not have immunization certificates will get a letter informing them of the necessity."