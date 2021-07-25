In the midst of the lockdown and Delta Variant fears, Joe Biden’s pandemic approval rating has dropped.

According to a new poll, President Joe Biden’s pandemic approval rating has dropped to its lowest level, probably due to fears that lockdowns would be reinstated due to a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the highly transmissible Delta variety.

According to the ABC News/Ipsos poll, just over six in ten Americans (63%) approve of the president’s handling of the outbreak. The figure is down nine points from Biden’s highest score (72%) in the same poll in late March.

According to the poll, 62% of Americans are concerned that they or someone they know may become infected with the coronavirus, with 20% saying they are “very concerned.” Thirteen percent indicated they were “completely unconcerned.”

The study, conducted between July 23 and 24, indicated that nearly three-quarters of adults (74 percent) have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 68.8% of adults in the United States have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccination.

However, when asked whether they are hopeful or pessimistic about the coming year, 55% stated they are gloomy about the country’s current state. Only 45% of those polled expressed optimism.

When asked the same question in early May, Americans were significantly more positive. In that study, 64 percent said they were hopeful about the next 12 months, while only 36 percent said they were pessimistic.

Meanwhile, those who are at least partially vaccinated have a higher risk of developing coronavirus (67 percent) than those who are not (47 percent).

The majority of unvaccinated Americans believe the coronavirus vaccine is useless against COVID-19 variations, according to a poll released this week.

However, Biden hailed on Friday that a number of Republican members have now “saw the Lord” and are backing COVID-19 immunizations.

It was announced after public health officials warned of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with unvaccinated Americans accounting for the majority of new COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned earlier this week that the highly dangerous Delta variety is responsible for 83 percent of coronavirus cases in the United States.

“CDC’s message is clear: The greatest approach to prevent is to be proactive. This is a condensed version of the information.