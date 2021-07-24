In the midst of the Liverpool transfer rumours, Gini Wijnaldum provides Kylian Mbappe transfer advise.

Kylian Mbappe, a rumored Liverpool target, has received some transfer advise from Georginio Wijnaldum, his new PSG teammate.

After five years at Anfield, the Holland international joined the French giants on a free transfer this summer, while Mbappe remains linked with a move elsewhere.

The 22-year-old, who is expected to one day overtake Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player on the planet, signed a £130 million agreement with PSG from Monaco in 2018, but his contract is set to expire next summer.

Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, but FSG are unlikely to sanction a massive transfer for the French sensation.

Mbappe should stay at PSG, according to Wijnaldum, who recently linked up with his new teammates in Paris after EURO 2020.

“Everyone wants Mbappe to stay, starting with me because he is one of the reasons that made me come to PSG, to play with players like him,” Wijnaldum told RMC Sport via Goal.

“I was already overjoyed to learn that Neymar had extended his contract.

“I’ve been in that situation before, and you usually go with your gut,” says the author.

“All I want is that he joins PSG, because the club is working hard to make this team the best in the world.”

Wijandlum, who turns 31 in November, has played for Feyenoord, PSV, Newcastle and Liverpool before joining Liverpool, and believes Mbappe will make his decision based on his “feelings.”

“I’ve been in that position too, and most of the time you follow your feelings,” Wijnaldum said of the attacker’s present circumstances being connected with a move.

“All I want is that he joins PSG, because the club is working hard to make this team the best in the world.”

Wijnaldum is one of many new PSG recruits this summer, as the French champions try to reclaim the Ligue 1 title they lost to Lille last season.

Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Achraf Hakimi have all joined Paris Saint-Germain, with the club desperate for their best asset to sign a new contract after Neymar.