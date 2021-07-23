In the midst of the January 6 panel feud, Liz Cheney calls McCarthy, Jordan, and Banks “disgraceful.”

Rep. Liz Cheney termed some Republicans’ conduct “disgraceful,” including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, for “playing politics” with the investigative committee into the January 6 Capitol insurgency.

“At every turn, the minority leader has attempted to keep the American people in the dark about what happened—to obstruct this investigation,” Cheney added.

“We need to move forward with this investigation. The concept that an attack on the US Capitol could be used for political purposes is abhorrent and disgraceful.”

Cheney said she agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject McCarthy’s Republican nominees Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio. In the hours following the Capitol rioting, both Banks and Jordan voted to reverse President Joe Biden’s election.

Despite Republicans’ promise to boycott the investigation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a committee probing the January 6 Capitol insurgency “will accomplish the job it set out to do.”

Republicans will not participate, according to McCarthy, after Pelosi rejected two of the Republicans he picked for the panel. On Thursday, Pelosi made it clear that she will not back down, telling reporters that the two men “did behaviors that made it ludicrous to put them on such a truth-seeking committee.”

“As Speaker of the House, it is my obligation to see that we get to the truth of this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that,” Pelosi added.

Banks and Jordan are prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters besieged the Capitol on January 6 and disrupted Biden’s election certification.

For the time being, it’s unclear whether Pelosi will attempt to designate additional members to the panel, as she has the power to do under committee rules. She left the door open, stating that there are other members who would like to take part. “We’ll see,” says the narrator.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who was one of only two Republicans to vote in favor of the committee’s formation, is one candidate. The other, Cheney, has already been assigned to the panel by Pelosi, along with seven Democrats, ensuring that they have a quorum to move forward, regardless of whether more Republicans join them.

