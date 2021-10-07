In the midst of the immigration debate, Republican governors outline a 10-step border security plan.

As many state leaders convened near the US-Mexico border in Texas to discuss immigration, Republican governors published a 10-point border security plan on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott convened Republican state leaders in Mission, Texas, where officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety gave an update on the local immigration issue. According to a statement made by Abbott prior of the discussions, the state leaders were meeting to “address steps we’re taking to defend our border and keep our citizens safe.”

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) produced a list of 10 policy suggestions that President Joe Biden could “enact immediately” to address border concerns and “defend America” shortly before Abbott was scheduled to lead a press conference with his fellow Republican governors.

At the border, new Republican governors are taking action.

The Republican governors, who wrote Biden a letter 15 days ago requesting a meeting to discuss the problem, have released a list of 10 policy options that the Biden administration might implement right away to defend America.

October 6, 2021 — The RGA (@GOPGovs)

The 10-point proposal begins with a recommendation that the Biden administration continue to enforce Title 42, a directive issued by former President Donald Trump’s government at the start of the coronavirus outbreak to halt the flow of migrants headed for the United States. The governors said Title 42 should remain in place because of the pandemic, according to the policy framework.

A recommendation to continue construction of the border wall championed by Trump, which Abbott has pushed in the months since Trump left office, was also included. Abbott announced intentions to build a part of a border wall in Texas in June, and the project has so far raised more than $54 million.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.