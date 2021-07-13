In the midst of the #FreeBritney movement, Matt Gaetz is working on conservatorship legislation.

Matt Gaetz is working on conservatorship legislation in the midst of the #FreeBritney movement.

Representative Matt Gaetz is working on federal legislation to change how conservatorships work in the United States, including the prospect of allowing people the right to an independent audit and the ability to make their own health-care decisions.

Britney Spears’ fight against her conservatorship garnered international attention to the issue, and Gaetz has been a vocal supporter of her since calling for court hearings in March. Gaetz recently invited Spears to testify before Congress, but the struggle to enact federal legislation is more than the singer’s issues, and it could have an impact on his Florida voters.

According to the US Census Bureau, about 21% of Floridians are over the age of 65, the country’s second-highest rate. Many of those people are retirees with large assets, which makes Gaetz’s customers “particularly vulnerable” to conservatorship and guardianship abuse, according to Politico.

Gaetz added, “The momentum created by Britney Spears’ case…should be leveraged to press for wider reform.”

The legislation is still being drafted, but the “initial ideas,” according to the Florida Republican, are to provide people a way to do an independent audit and to give guardianships a time limit. He also claimed that legislation will ensure that individuals have certain rights that Congress values, such as the right to vote and the ability to make health-care decisions.

Spears asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to end her 13-year conservatorship, claiming she was being tormented and exposed. During her court testimony in June, she claimed she was compelled to perform and treated like a “slave” in rehearsals, but the most explosive part of her declaration addressed her health treatment.

According to the singer, she was forced to take medication against her will and was barred from having another child. Spears claimed she had an IUD installed and was told she couldn’t see a doctor to have it removed because “they don’t want me to have any more children.”

Her statement sparked uproar on social media and reignited the #FreeBritney campaign, with rallies taking place throughout the country to show support for her freedom from conservatorship.

In a letter to Spears, Gaetz alleged that she had been “mistreated” by the American. The following is a condensed version of the data.