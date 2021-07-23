In the midst of the election squabble, Arizona Republican Paul Boyer claims that Donald Trump has “started an insurgency.”

Former President Donald Trump has retaliated against Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer, who has been engaged in an online fight with the Republican lawmaker over the latter’s continuous bogus claims of vote fraud and selling of conspiracy theories.

Boyer is one of the Arizona Republicans who is urging the state GOP to cease their election audit in Maricopa County, which he and others claim is becoming increasingly based on disproved conspiracy theories.

On Thursday, Trump issued a statement calling Boyer a “RINO”—a Republican In Name Only—and accusing him of “doing everything in his power” to stall the “damning Forensic Audit of Maricopa County” that has been ongoing for the past 90 days.

“Arizona residents are demanding it. Boyer has caused a lot of problems, and no one knows why. We only ask for voter integrity! Former Arizona State Representative Anthony Kern, a strong and well-respected competitor, is challenging him in the primary.”

Boyer responded to Trump’s statement on Twitter, a medium from which he was barred in January following the brawl in the US Capitol.

“Perhaps if Trump had built the wall as he promised, the 40k #BambooBallots would not have been imported into Arizona,” Boyer wrote. “And I could’ve answered directly to him if he hadn’t led an insurgency in D.C. and gotten tossed out here. So there you have it.”

The election audit is focusing on Maricopa County, where Trump and his backers claim — without evidence — that widespread election fraud occurred in November. President Joe Biden received 45,000 votes, or 2% of the vote, in Maricopa County.

Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since former President Bill Clinton in 1996, thanks to Maricopa County’s support. With a margin of slightly over 10,000 votes, Biden won the state’s 11 electoral votes.

Republican lawmakers and media celebrities have accused Arizona of a wide range of fraud and cover-ups, with little evidence and frequently little information to back up their claims.

Maricopa County authorities had destroyed a directory of computer files, according to the state’s Republican Senate majority last week. In comments released by his political action committee, Trump made the same claim twice.

Arizona officials announced earlier this month that they had uncovered 182 examples of possible election fraud out of more than 3 million presidential ballots cast. This is a condensed version of the information.