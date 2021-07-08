In the midst of the drought, Gavin Newsom is urging Californians to reduce their water consumption by 15%.

As the state’s drought emergency grows, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing households to reduce their water consumption by 15%.

Under the emergency declaration he first issued two months ago, the governor added nine more counties to the list on Thursday, making the drought official in 50 of California’s 58 counties.

This week’s additions to the list are San Luis Obispo, Inyo, Marin, Mono, Monterey, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz.

The 50 counties affected account for 42% of California’s population.

Rather than imposing obligatory cuts, Newsom is encouraging Californians to take individual actions to conserve water, such as taking shorter showers, decreasing outside watering, and using dishwashers and washing machines less frequently.

“Given how low the reservoirs will be at the start of next year, the governor decided to issue the voluntary call in case next year is equally dry,” Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources, said during a press conference on Thursday. “As much as anything, the voluntary conservation is about preparation for a dry next year.”

The state will be able to take its own efforts to reduce water usage, including suspending some environmental regulations, if the emergency order is extended. The State Water Resources Department, for example, will be able to revoke the water rights of farmers in the impacted counties who draw water from rivers and streams.

The emergency proclamation does not apply to large counties like Los Angeles, San Francisco, or San Diego, but Newsom is still urging residents in densely populated areas to conserve water because much of their supply originates from drought-stricken areas.

Some of the state’s most critical reservoirs have already reached 30% capacity, and state officials fear that they may continue to decrease to the point that hydroelectric units may be forced to shut down later this year.

Extreme heatwaves have hit the west coast of the United States in recent weeks, prompting California firefighters to brace for another wildfire season.

So far this year, the number of wildfires and acres burned in the state considerably outnumbers the same period last year. As of July 4, almost 4,600 flames had ravaged the landscape. This is a condensed version of the information.