In the midst of the Delta Surge, a mask mandate has been issued in a county where 9 out of 10 people have been vaccinated.

Following a “troubling surge” in COVID cases, a California county is reintroducing a mask ordinance forcing people to cover their faces when entering buildings and businesses.

San Mateo County residents will be obliged to wear masks indoors starting Monday, despite the fact that 89 percent of the population has been completely vaccinated.

As the Delta variation spreads throughout the county and the rest of California, the mask rule has been reinstated in San Mateo County “out of an abundance of caution.”

On June 15, the state eased limitations, and San Mateo registered 13 additional COVID-19 instances, according to official numbers. The number of cases has climbed to 74 by July 15, a trend the government calls “troublesome.”

According to the most recent data, the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 persons in San Mateo is 5.2, up from 1.3 in mid-June. The county’s test positivity rate was 0.4 percent a month ago, but it has already jumped to 2.6 percent.

As a result of the increased cases, there are also more people in San Mateo’s hospitals. On July 14, four persons were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. There are now 15, with six of them requiring intensive care. According to the 2020 census, San Mateo County has a population of around 718,000 people.

In a statement, county manager Mike Callagy stated, “Our sincere condolences go out to all of you who have lost family ones and friends due to the epidemic.”

“The growing number of cases serves as a stark reminder that we aren’t done with COVID, and COVID isn’t done with us. Let us all keep doing our part by getting vaccinated and adopting common-sense steps to keep everyone safe.”

A number of local citizens indicated they support the reintroduction of the mask mandate to help curb the spread of the Delta type, which is responsible for more than 80% of new cases in the state.

“I’m taking one stride forward and half a step back. You may look at it that way, but I believe it is better to be cautious than sorry. Todd Master, a San Mateo resident, told KGO, “I believe it’s probably the appropriate decision.”

Birgul Polat, a nurse at the San Francisco General Hospital and a San Mateo County citizen, This is a condensed version of the information.