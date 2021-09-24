In the midst of the Del Rio migrant crisis, Mayorkas calls for reform of the “broken immigration system.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas responded to public outrage when photographs of Border Patrol personnel chasing Haitian migrants on horseback appeared, calling the images “horrifying” and calling for immigration reform.

The Biden administration has had to deal with a number of high-profile crises at the southern border, including a recent gathering of 30,000 migrants at Del Rio, Texas, and a surge in unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

Mayorkas stated that the administration is dealing with a “broken immigration system.” He said his department is working within the legal limitations of a system that has been in need of reform for years and now confronts a number of restrictions related to the treatment of migrants as a result of the Trump administration’s actions.

According to Mayorkas, the Biden administration intends to support the endeavor with a three-pronged strategy: first, monies would be directed against the core issues that drive people in foreign countries to embark on risky voyages away from home. Second, they want to create immigration pathways that are “secure, orderly, and humane.” Finally, they intend to re-establish the asylum system and refugee program, which were “dismantled” by the previous administration.

Mayorkas claimed today that all migrants had been relocated from the Haitian migrant camp that originally stood beneath the International Bridge in Del Rio. These people were deported under the CDC’s Title 42 policy, which bans migrant immigration for public health reasons.

Thousands of Haitians fled the country when President Jovenel Mose was assassinated in July and a catastrophic earthquake struck in August, citing political, economic, and health concerns. When questioned by a reporter whether he thought the influx of Haitians was moral, Mayorkas expressed his reservations.

Mayorkas responded, “No, they are not, they are driven by a public health imperative.” “We do not behave in an unethical manner. We do not act in an unethical manner. In fact, we are restoring individuals as a result of the previous administration’s wickedness. Families that have been separated are being reunited.”

Biden signed an Executive Order in February that established the Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families (Task Force), which is tasked with identifying parents and children who have been separated under the Trump administration.

