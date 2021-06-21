In the midst of the COVID spat, Scotland’s Sturgeon tells Manchester’s mayor to have a “grown-up conversation.”

In the midst of a spat about COVID-19 limitations, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon advised that she and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham have a “grown-up chat.”

Because of an increase in coronavirus infections, Scotland is restricting non-essential passengers from the metropolitan county in northwestern England, a move Burnham termed “insulting.” He stated that the Scottish government should compensate those who have been financially harmed by the prohibition.

Following Burnham’s comments, Sturgeon said Monday, “I’ve always gotten along well with Andy Burnham, and if he wants to have a grown-up chat, he merely has to pick up the phone.”

The prohibition has “had an impact with those who have holiday houses booked, people who are forced to go for work reasons,” according to Burnham. According to recent surveys, the rate of coronavirus infections in Greater Manchester is three times greater than in Scotland, with one in every 200 people in the county contracting the virus.

The prohibition on people from Manchester and Salford entering Scotland was imposed on public health reasons, according to Sturgeon, based on COVID-19 levels in the area. Although Scotland is part of the United Kingdom, its government has authority for public health issues.

New coronavirus infections in the Greater Manchester area are higher than in most other parts of the United Kingdom, which is seeing a third wave of illnesses as a result of the Delta variety first found in India, according to scientists. On Monday, 10,633 new cases were reported, the largest daily total since February, when the United Kingdom’s second wave of new infections and deaths was being brought under control under a rigorous lockdown.

Sturgeon told the BBC, “These are public health measures.” “I have a responsibility to keep Scotland as safe as possible, and I take it very seriously.”

The Labour Party’s Andy Burnham claimed the prohibition, which went into effect on Monday, had “came out of the blue.”

“It has a direct impact on Greater Manchester, but it also has a direct impact on our reputation as a city,” he said.

Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party that wants to take Scotland out of the U.K., countered by suggesting that Burnham, one of the highest-profile politicians in the opposition Labour Party, was playing politics.

