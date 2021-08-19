In the midst of the COVID pandemic, UNC has been chastised for a photo of students lining up to share a water fountain.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill observed a decades-old tradition earlier this week, but many believe it conflicts with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The institution posted a series of photos to its Twitter account on Monday, showing a long queue of students eager to drink from the “magical” Old Well water fountain. The caption reads, “First sips,” emphasizing the event’s shared element, as the fountain is utilized by multiple people in fast succession.

Each year, UNC students take a drink from the Old Well water fountain, which is a well-documented ritual. “A sip from the Old Well before a student’s first class of the semester can bring good luck in the form of good grades, even a 4.0,” according to school lore.

Given the quickly spreading Delta variation, many people believed that sustaining the long-standing custom was not worth the potential health and safety hazards. In the hours after it was shared, the post went viral on Twitter, with many people denouncing the University’s casual attitude.

“This ain’t the flex y’all think it is,” tweeted Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic.

Allie Beth Stuckey, a podcast producer and author, commented, “This is a terrific, just absolutely amazing portrayal of American coronavirus policy over the last 18 months.”

Others, on the other hand, took amusement in the situation’s ridiculousness.

“We refuse to let Covid stop us from continuing the custom of everyone kissing the same doorknob here at the Prestigious Institute of Higher Education,” producer Matt Scalici joked.

Kate Sheppard, a Huffington Post editor and UNC journalism professor, said, “I see everyone is rushing delta this year.”

Many more simply looked shocked by the spectacle. Kelsey Thompson, a reporter, wrote, “Oh dear God.”

“I can’t imagine anyone thinking this was a smart idea, much less photographing it,” journalist Aaron Rupar added.

The Daily Tar Heel, the university’s student newspaper, said on Monday that the Old Well tradition will continue “with COVID-19 safety safeguards in place,” including “ambassadors to encourage line distancing.”

"We ask that students who decide to," UNC Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson added.