In the midst of the California drought, a town asks visitors to take shorter showers.

According to the Associated Press, a California town is urging visitors to take shorter showers in order to conserve water during the drought.

The Alegria Inn, owned by Eric Hillesland and their wife, has switched to paper plates for welcoming guests and microfiber bed linens, as well as stopped watering their garden to save water.

“We’re also encouraging our visitors to be aware of the severity of our water deficit and to refrain from taking the long showers they’re accustomed to,” he said.

Thousands of tourists go to Mendocino this summer for its Victorian mansions and cliff paths, but they’ll also discover public temporary toilets and signs on picket fences pleading: “Severe Drought.” Please help us save water.”

After two years of minimal rain, many of the wells that Mendocino relies on for drinkable water have been depleted. Hotels have closed their lobby facilities, and people have stopped watering their gardens in the foggy outpost about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Mendocino’s water troubles were exacerbated in recent weeks when the city of Fort Bragg, a few miles to the north, alerted officials that it, too, had experienced a major decline in its drinking water supplies after the Noyo River reached its lowest levels in decades.

“This is a true emergency,” Ryan Rhoades, administrator of the Mendocino City Community Services District, which helps manage the town’s aquifer, said.

Hillesland and his wife would generally wait until late July or August to purchase water for the Alegria Inn, their 10-room coastal bed and breakfast. Early in the year, however, the property’s well began pumping very little water, and by February, they were ordering 3,500 gallons (13,250 liters) every week.

Mendocino gets its water from a network of roughly 400 privately owned wells, many of which were dug by hand when the former mill town was founded in the 1850s. Water is stored in storage tanks by residents and businesses, some of which are located on old redwood water towers.

The town has a population of around 1,000 people, but its economy is based on 2,000 visitors each day during the tourist season.