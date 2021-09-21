In the midst of the border crisis, Trump declares that the United States would soon be considered a third-world country.

In the midst of the ongoing immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border, former President Donald Trump stated that the United States would become a “Third World Nation.”

In a statement released Monday, Trump claimed, “The United States will soon be labeled a Third World Nation.” “Nothing like what is going here at our border has ever happened before. Millions of people have already arrived, but there will be many more!”

Trump’s statement resembled one he made on Sunday, claiming that “our country is rapidly becoming a sewer of humanity.” He also claimed that “murderers, drug traffickers, and criminals” were coming to the United States from Haiti, South America, and Africa.

Trump has repeatedly argued that immigration harm the economy and culture of the United States. He made his most recent remarks as thousands of Haitian immigrants arrived at the southern border of the United States requesting asylum.

Following the assassination of Haiti’s president on July 7 and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14, Haitian immigrants began coming. Nearly 2,200 people were killed, over 12,000 were injured, and over 100,000 homes were demolished or damaged as a result of the earthquake.

As many as 14,000 migrants gathered last Saturday in the border city of Del Rio, Texas, the Biden administration stepped up deportation efforts. Infants have also recently been discovered abandoned at the border by border authorities.

Last week, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters, “We are quite worried that Haitians who are choosing this irregular migratory path are obtaining incorrect information that the border is open or that temporary protected status is available.” “I want to make it clear that this is not the way to enter the United States. This is incorrect information.”

Mayorkas also stated that his department would expand flights to Haiti in order to help alleviate immigration overcrowding and terrible living conditions along the border.

Republican governors from 26 states wrote to Biden on Monday, demanding a meeting to discuss the southern border, which they described as a “national security issue.”

According to the letter, “illegal crossings” have resulted in “an increase in international criminal activity, as well as an influx of human traffickers and drug smugglers compromising public health and safety in our states.”

