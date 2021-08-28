In the midst of the Afghan crisis, AOC and progressives are urging Biden to raise the refugee cap to 200,000.

On Thursday, Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Barbara Lee of California, along with dozens of other members of Congress, sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to significantly increase the annual refugee cap in 2022, citing humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and other parts of the world.

The refugee ceiling for 2022 should be set at “no less than 200,000,” Lee and Ocasio-Cortez stated in the letter. This would be an almost 140,000 increase over the 62,500 maximum set by Biden for 2021. It would also be a significant increase over the 125,000 the president has stated he hopes to reach by 2022.

The progressive members of Congress wrote, “As the people of Afghanistan face an unfolding tragedy, the United States must open its doors to refugees fleeing the disastrous repercussions of a 20-year US military presence and 40 years of US engagement in the war.”

“To protect their safety, we ask you to set a cap of 200,000 for the United States Refugee Admissions Program when you publish your Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 before October 1st. We also encourage you to expand humanitarian parole to give safe haven for Afghans who are in dire risk as a result of the Taliban’s takeover of the country.”

We must welcome migrants fleeing the repercussions of a 40-year US-fueled conflict as the Afghan people face a humanitarian crisis.

Today, @RepAOC and I called on @POTUS to raise the refugee admissions ceiling in the United States. pic.twitter.com/sU1iesEPjf

To support their plea, Democratic MPs cited the Ethiopian conflict, Lebanon’s economic collapse, and Haiti’s various difficulties. Climate change is increasing the world’s refugee issue, they argued, by “killing homes and spoiling agriculture,” and “displacement is on the rise.”

The members of Congress stated, “Humanitarian parole must also be given to other vulnerable groups in Afghanistan, including women’s rights advocates, human rights defenders, religious minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and journalists.” The letter to the president was signed by a total of 66 MPs.

The refugee cap was imposed by former President Donald Trump, who campaigned in 2016 by demonizing immigrants.