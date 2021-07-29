In the midst of severe storms, wind gusts stronger than a Category 1 hurricane have been reported in Wisconsin.

According to the National Weather Service, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded in Marathon County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night, exceeding the 74 mph sustained winds required to be classified as a Category 1 hurricane.

Throughout the night, heavy thunderstorms raged between the Mississippi River and Lake Michigan, causing tornado warnings and power outages for tens of thousands of people, according to the Associated Press.

According to the weather service, winds neared hurricane force at Merill, Lincoln County, throughout the night, with a gust of 70 mph. According to the Associated Press, the weather caused several trees and electrical lines to fall in the area.

Despite the fact that the tornado warnings had expired by 2 a.m. on Thursday, Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency to help with recovery operations. The Wisconsin National Guard, as well as state agencies, are activated as a result of the declaration.

One or more tornadoes may have caused damage across the state, said to Denny VanCleve, a meteorologist in Sullivan.

“Damaging winds and maybe one or two (unconfirmed) tornadoes were produced by this line of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service noted, “The NWS is performing a storm damage survey for a couple of the hardest-hit locations in Jefferson and Waukesha Counties today.”

On Thursday in southeastern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service dispatched two crews to assess damage in the Jefferson County hamlet of Concord and the Waukesha County Village of Wales, where the storm demolished farm buildings and left a path of destruction. Grazing cows were visible among the debris that had landed in farm fields.

The National Weather Service warned on Wednesday that severe weather rolling across the upper Midwest may bring hurricane-force winds and tornadoes, as well as the potential for a derecho, a rare type of storm that’s commonly referred to as an inland hurricane.

“If not for the derecho, it would have been close,” VanCleve remarked. “You’ll need wind damage that’s over 240 miles long with gusts of 58 mph for the majority of it.”

VanCleve stated that a decision on whether the storm could be categorized as a derecho would be made later.

Utility employees struggled to restore electricity to tens of thousands of people. According to the tracking website PowerOutage, US, about 90,000 consumers in Wisconsin were without power.

