In the midst of scorching heat, California’s Dixie Fire grows to be eight times the size of San Francisco.

According to the latest data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire has burnt at least 254,446 acres and is just 35% contained (Cal Fire). This is the largest fire in the state this season.

The Dixie Fire is 397 square miles in size, more than eight times the size of San Francisco’s 46 square miles.

Since the fire broke out on July 14, more than 12,000 structures have been endangered, and at least 67 have been destroyed. Cal Fire reports that no firefighters or bystanders have been harmed so far.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The fire originated in Feather River Canyon, above the Cresta Dam, and has now expanded to Butte and Plumas counties. The fire is being fought in two zones by firefighters. The US Forest Service manages the east zone, while Cal Fire manages the west zone.

Several areas in Plumas and Butte counties have been ordered to evacuate. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuation orders for Chester, a town of about 2,000 people, as well as the area around Lake Almanor, on Tuesday.

Cal Fire stated in a Tuesday report that personnel in the west zone were dealing with “high fire activity” as a dry front passed across the area. The fire is “extremely active” on the east side, with “gusty winds, high temperatures, and very low relative humidity.”

This summer has seen record-breaking heat waves in the western United States, with temperatures in the triple digits. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an extreme heat warning for parts of California, Arizona, and Nevada earlier this week.

Due to gusty winds and low humidity, Cal Fire has issued a “Red Flag Warning” for northeastern California for Wednesday afternoon through evening. A “Red Flag Warning,” the agency’s highest alert, is issued when weather conditions threaten to cause significant fire behavior within the next 24 hours.

As the Dixie Fire continues to expand, the Golden State is dealing with a number of other flames. The state is now battling 11 flames, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The fires had scorched almost 406,000 acres.

