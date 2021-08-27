In the midst of record call volumes, EMS and hospital bed shortages result in long ambulance wait times.

The strain on healthcare systems across the country is causing record-breaking emergency wait times. Emergency hospitals and emergency medical services (EMS) are experiencing record numbers of patients and calls after the country pushed down social distancing for COVID-19.

Wake County, North Carolina’s capital, claims that due to a dearth of emergency department beds, some ambulances are forced to wait up to two hours in hospital bays. The number of emergency calls received by EMS across the country is likewise at an all-time high.

“We achieved 10,000 calls for the first time in Wake County history in May, surpassed that volume in June, and surpassed June in July,” said Brian Brooks, public information officer for Wake County EMS. “This month, we’re on track to break the 11,000 mark.”

According to Brooks, the country’s EMS labor shortfall is nothing new. However, with the added stress of the epidemic bringing in a record number of patients, both EMS workers and sick people are suffering. Bloomberg News reported in March that first responders in New York City had received the highest number of emergency calls since 9/11.

“During the lockdown, we actually witnessed a record low amount of calls,” Brooks told This website. “Since the limits were loosened, everyone who wasn’t going to the hospital or receiving care tried to go at the same time.”

This, according to Brooks, is generating overcrowding not only in emergency rooms but also in primary care offices.

“Right now, the doctor’s offices are bursting at the seams. You haven’t been able to schedule an appointment… and those who aren’t feeling well have no choice but to go to the emergency room,” Brooks remarked to This website. “As a result, when the emergency department is overcrowded, we are backed up because we are unable to transfer care. That unit is not accessible to run calls when we have to wait an hour or two to get the patient out of our bed.”

Ambulances are delayed waiting hours with patients due to a dearth of hospital beds, according to Brooks. This results in a scarcity of operational units, adding stress to an already stressed system. He believes that using urgent care centers for non-emergency situations is one answer.

"If you walk into an emergency room, you'll be there for six hours.