In the midst of high winds, nearly 70,000 Californians were without power on Thanksgiving.

High wind conditions forced power companies to order public safety shutoffs, leaving tens of thousands of residents in Southern California without power on Thanksgiving morning.

Southern California Edison said that an estimated 63,835 of its customers were without power shortly before 11 a.m. local time. People from the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura made up around 1.3 percent of the company’s entire client base.

Further south, the electricity utility SDG&E stated that 5,311 of its customers in and around San Diego County were without power.

As dry and windy Santa Ana conditions blasted through the state, the power shutoffs were ordered. Strong winds arrived in Southern California around noon on Wednesday and were forecast to last until Friday.

Wind gusts of 45 to 65 miles per hour were forecast on Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), before slowing overnight and slowly decreasing on Friday and Saturday. In reaction to the warm, dry, and windy weather in Southern California, the NWS issued red flag warnings to warn people of an increased fire risk.

On its public safety power shutoffs homepage, Southern California Edison stated that it was considering disconnecting power to more than 150,000 of its customers. More than 47,000 SDG&E customers are expected to lose power as a result of the outage.

Public safety power shutoffs are initiated when “possibly dangerous weather conditions in fire-prone areas,” according to Southern California Edison’s website.

“We will proactively turn off power in high fire risk locations to lessen the potential of wildfires during these events,” the business said.

The state’s prolonged drought, which Governor Gavin Newsom’s office called as the worst drought the state has seen since the late 1800s, exacerbated the meteorological conditions on Thursday. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency earlier this year and has urged residents to conserve water due to the state’s dry circumstances.

According to a spokeswoman for Southern California Edison, the drought, along with current weather conditions, has increased the risk of fire, prompting the company to cut power to some of its customers as a precaution. It was difficult to estimate when the powerless clients would see their bills. This is a condensed version of the information.