In the midst of heavy rain and flooding, videos show sewage water erupting over Chicago streets.

Following heavy rain and floods in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood, several images appeared to show a mixture of sewage and water spilling over city streets when manhole covers broke off.

On Saturday afternoon, motorists and witnesses on Chicago’s northwest side recorded footage to social media showing at least two manhole covers torn off the street, generating “sewage fountain bursts.” Just after 2 p.m. local time, a tornado touched down south of the city, prompting a second tornado warning, as well as severe weather, rain, and flood warnings for all of Cook County.

The city of Chicago has a so-called combined sewer system, in which residential waste water and post-storm rain water frequently mix and erupt from the points of least resistance.

Drivers were taken aback by the vertical bursts of sewage and water that erupted from beneath the city’s roadways, with many fellow residents on social media advising them not to get too close due to the presence of bacteria-laden filth.

“There was an explosion at a sewage fountain. Between Talman and Washtenaw, be cautious driving on Lawrence Ave. Nirajan Khadga, who took video outside of a Harvestime Foods Saturday afternoon, tweeted, “This has been going on and off for a while.”

A one-pipe sewer system is used in some large American cities, including majority of Chicago. This means that the same sewers and treatment plants handle both stormwater and wastewater. After large storms like Saturday’s, the system frequently has to release extra water from sewers into Lake Michigan.

Sewerage fountain explosion. Between Talman and Washtenaw, be cautious driving on Lawrence Ave. This has been going on and off for sometime. @chicago pic.twitter.com/tcHTs9RZpJ

The City of Chicago has at least seven treatment plants which provide an average of 1.4 billion gallons of water to residents every day, according to the Metropolitan Planning Council. “While wastewater treatment capacity is very high, it can be overwhelmed at times. Chicago uses a combined sewer system, meaning that stormwater and wastewater are handled by the same sewers and treatment plants,” the group notes.

