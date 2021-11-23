In the midst of another COVID outbreak, hospitals in these states are running out of ICU beds.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, several states are on the verge of running out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

As of Monday, 17 states had 80 percent or more ICU beds in use, according to new data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

According to the data, New Mexico has the greatest percentage of ICU beds in use, at 90%. Rhode Island and Kentucky come in second and third, respectively, with 88 percent and 87 percent of ICU beds in use.

According to the data, Colorado, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, and Washington are all approaching the 80 percent ICU bed capacity mark.

New Mexico has the greatest percentage of ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients, at 42.58 percent. According to HHS data, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Michigan, North Dakota, and Minnesota all have more than 30% of ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients.

In addition, each state’s percentage of total inpatient hospital beds in use is shown. According to the data, over 75% of hospital beds are in use for all patients in at least 23 states.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the United States in the run-up to the holidays, according to newly released statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Sunday, the United States was averaging 91,021 new COVID-19 cases every day, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On October 25, the United States was averaging 67,587 new cases per day. In comparison to the summer, the country has seen an increase in COVID-19 mortality. According to CDC data, the United States has had roughly 900 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last week, compared to less than 500 in June and July.

COVID-19 instances are expected to rise as the weather turns colder, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist.

"There is a lot of virus going around. You can't ignore the numbers, and the data suggest that the number of instances is increasing, which is to be expected as we enter the winter season. People begin to spend more time indoors, and we know that immunity deteriorates over time "During an appearance on CNN, Fauci stated.