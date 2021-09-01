In the midst of an investigation, the hiking trail where a California family was discovered dead has been closed to the public.

Following the murders of a family and their dog in August, a number of California hiking locations in the Sierra National Forest have been restricted to the public.

The trail closures are expected to extend until September 26, however this date may change. The closure was imposed “to provide for public safety,” according to Sierra National Forest officials, who cited “unknown hazards located in or around the Savage Lundy Trail.”

Anyone who disobeys the directives faces fines of $5,000 or $10,000 for groups, as well as up to six months in prison. The complete list of closures may be viewed here.

The family’s death in Mariposa County, California, in August spurred an ongoing inquiry that has yet to establish a conclusive cause.

The family—John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their family dog, Oski, according to the San Francisco Chronicle—were found dead on August 17 after being reported missing the previous night, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The family’s vehicle was found near the Sierra National Forest gate going to Hites Cove in the Jerseydale region, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they were “found lifeless near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage.”

According to CBS SF Bay Area, authorities have indicated they are still unsure what killed the family, despite ruling out reasons such as toxins from a nearby mine in reports supplied to the public.

Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, described the fatalities as “a very uncommon, unique case” with “no evident cause of death,” according to the news source. There are, however, concerns that the location could be dangerous.

According to a trail closure notice, forest officials have posted warning signs about potentially dangerous algal blooms in the South Fork of the Merced River as of mid-July.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on August 26 that detectives suspect the family hiked the most of an 8.5-mile loop and perished upon returning to their van.

Sheriff Jeremy Briese stated at the time that teams were “working round the clock” to figure out what happened, according to the newspaper.

