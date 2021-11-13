In the midst of an indictment threat, a video of Mark Meadows complaining about subpoenas being ignored resurfaces.

Former North Carolina Republican Representative Mark Meadows’ video complaining about congressional subpoenas being disregarded has emerged as he refuses to testify before the House select committee probing the January 6 attack on the US Capitol on Friday.

Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff from March 2020 to January 2021, did to show up for a private hearing before the committee on Friday morning despite being served with a subpoena. On the same day, a grand jury charged former Trump administration employee Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a select committee subpoena.

Meadows, who was instrumental in advancing Trump’s election fraud charges, complained during a July 2018 Fox News interview that then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had failed to comply with congressional subpoenas, according to MSNBC. Meadows and Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan filed impeachment articles against Rosenstein as a result of their dissatisfaction with his behavior.

Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2021 twitter.com/088Mtk8HEH

“We’ve been requesting documentation for nine months, and that’s all we’ve asked for. We discovered that not only were subpoenas ignored, but that information was also withheld. The attempts have hit a brick block “Meadows told Laura Ingraham of Fox News at the time.

“I guess it’s all about transparency for us so the American people can judge for themselves,” he added. “They may be able to disregard Congress, but they cannot ignore the people of the United States.” Meadows soon backed down from his impeachment threat against Rosenstein in 2018, but it came as a result of the latter’s role in the investigation into Russian electoral meddling in 2016. Meadows stated at the time, “We’ve found DOJ officials hiding information from Congress, withholding important records, or even blatantly defying congressional subpoenas.”

Meadows' unwillingness to comply with the House select committee's subpoena has prompted the House select committee to threaten to file a criminal referral against him, as it did with Bannon on Friday. The select committee is chaired by Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson.