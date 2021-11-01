In the midst of an abuse of power allegation and a gubernatorial run, Letitia James defends Andrew Cuomo’s report.

In light of claims from former governor Andrew Cuomo that she abused her power, New York Attorney General Letitia James defended her report on him.

Cuomo made the accusations in a lengthy article on his official website, in which he retaliated against Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s criminal charges against him for allegedly touching a female staffer. Cuomo described the charges as a “extraordinary move,” accusing Apple and James of colluding.

“On the same day that Tish James announced her race for governor, she publicly complimented [Apple’s] actions, using them to legitimize her bogus report!” Cuomo penned the piece. “These political bedfellows are misusing their positions and putting their personal agendas ahead of their ethical and constitutional obligations, and no one believes them.” In an interview with NY1 reporter Zack Fink on Monday, James rejected Cuomo’s attack as an attempt to discredit her August 3 piece on 11 women, including former staffers, accusing him of sexual harassment. She also compared it to former President Donald Trump’s bogus election fraud accusations.

“This is nothing more than the former Governor’s attempt to discredit and disparage the report,” James stated. “It’s been dubbed The Big Lie by some.” James, a Democrat, announced her candidacy for governor of New York on Friday, ahead of the state’s 2022 gubernatorial election. After Cuomo’s resignation in August, she will face incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul, who rose from Lieutenant Governor to become the Empire State’s first female governor.

In her announcement, James stated, “I’ve spent my career guided by a simple principle: stand up to the powerful on behalf of the weak to be a force of change.”

Cuomo is facing a criminal charge after former aide Brittany Commisso claimed he touched her breast in the Executive Mansion in December. Forced touching is punishable in New York by up to a year in prison.

Before Cuomo’s court case on November 17, Sheriff Apple informed the New York Post that his office has “an enormous quantity of evidence against” him.

“He will be fingerprinted and arraigned,” Apple added. “He will be photographed and…[presumably]freed on his own recognizance,” says the source. Cuomo’s camp has disputed the allegations. This is a condensed version of the information.