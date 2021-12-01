In the midst of a wave of smash-and-grab lootings in San Francisco, stores are boarded up.

In the midst of a wave of smash-and-grab looting in the city and across California, several San Francisco-area establishments boarded up their doors and windows.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, six retail businesses in San Francisco’s Union Square, including a Louis Vuitton, were boarded up this week.

Michelle Tandler, a Twitter user, posted multiple photographs of the city’s boarded-up shop stores, stating, “This is what downtown San Francisco looks like right now.”

Tandler then uploaded photographs of stores including Zara, Burberry, Lacoste, and Louis Vuitton covered in wooden planks to protect them from potential theft in a series of tweets.

This is the current state of downtown San Francisco.

(1/x) pic.twitter.com/V1nrHs7Iqf — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) is a Twitter user. 29 November 2021 Lieutenant Tracy McCray of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) recently spoke with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson about the city’s rise in robberies.

“As you can see from all of the film, with the boarded-up storefronts and empty retail spaces, San Francisco is a city that is spiraling or already in the toilet,” McCray remarked.

The decision to board up storefronts comes as a result of a surge of brazen robberies in hundreds of retail businesses in San Francisco and other California towns.

Thieves shattered windows and doors at the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco last month, stealing dozens of items. Chesa Boudin, the San Francisco District Attorney, filed charges against nine people suspected of robbing the store and others on November 23.

In announcing the charges, Boudin remarked, “These brazen acts will not be accepted in San Francisco.” “Similar instances occurred last weekend in Walnut Creek, Hayward, Oakland, and San Jose. I’ve been working with other Bay Area prosecutors to share information and devise measures to combat these coordinated incidents. Every arrest related to these crimes has resulted in felony charges, and we’re working with the SFPD to locate others implicated so we can hold them accountable. Our office is also dedicated on eliminating the fence networks that make this type of criminal activity profitable.” Several stores in the Los Angeles area have also been targeted by smash-and-grab thieves. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported on November 25. This is a condensed version of the information.