In the midst of a tropical storm, a Florida police dog locates a missing 12-year-old girl. Elsa

On the night of July 6, as Tropical Storm Elsa raged around her, sniffing dog Mercy located a 12-year-old child who had been reported missing and endangered earlier that day.

As Elsa made her way up the coast, the South was pounded by heavy rain and strong gusts. Since arriving in the continental United States on Wednesday, the storm has killed one person in Jacksonville, Florida; injured ten in St. Marys, Georgia; and caused floods, felled trees, and left more than 25,000 Floridians without electricity.

The 12-year-family old’s reported her missing to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which serves residents of Lee County as well as Bonita Springs, Estero, and Fort Myers Beach, earlier this week due to the bad weather. Caitlyn Mumma, one of the office’s public information workers, informed This website that she had run away from home.

Mumma explained that, in addition to the child’s age, the weather conditions added to the urgency of the call.

According to Mumma, the sheriff’s office used K-9 Mercy, a female bloodhound, and her handler, Deputy Travis Jelly, to help with the search. Mercy traced the child’s scent for more than a half-mile through “deep woods” before locating her, according to a July 7 Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The identity of the child was kept a secret.

“Thankfully, Mercy discovered her and securely returned her to her family,” the tweet continued, which has received over 3,800 likes. So far, 296 people have commented on it. Mercy was praised by the vast majority of them. Many others suggested that her hard work be rewarded with a treat or two.

One person wrote, “Give that dog a pig’s ear,” with a smiley face emoji.

“Get some tuna for that lovely lady!! “As well as a towel,” wrote another.

“Way to go, Mercy!” exclaims the crowd. A third wrote, “Your handlers need to give you a great huge steak!”

Mercy is a ReUnite participant in Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno's program. Developed in collaboration with the United Way.