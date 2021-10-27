In the midst of a supply shortage, Los Angeles will begin fining shipping companies that remain at marine terminals.

As supply chain problems remain, two major California ports will begin fining cargo businesses for staying too long.

According to NBC Los Angeles, port officials in Los Angeles and Long Beach announced the fines on Monday as a method to encourage shipping businesses to keep their containers moving on time. Containers moving by truck will be allowed to stay for nine days before costs begin to accrue, but those moving by rail will only have three days.

The corporations will be fined $100 per container per day that they exceed the limit. The policy will be implemented on November 1st. Approximately 40% of all shipping containers entering the United States pass through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

In a statement, Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said, “The terminals are running out of space, and this will provide room for the containers lying on those ships at anchor.”

The country’s continuous supply chain bottlenecks have been exacerbated by the traffic jams of shipping vessels and containers at these ports, which are the busiest on the West Coast. Fines are just the latest in a long list of strategies used to improve traffic flow.

President Joe Biden and his administration reached an agreement with the Port of Los Angeles earlier this month to keep the shipyard open 24 hours a day, seven days a week while the backlog continues.

“With the holidays approaching, you may be concerned about whether the gifts you intend to purchase will arrive on time,” Biden said in a statement. “We have some wonderful news for you today: we’re going to help speed up the delivery of goods across the United States.”

As of October 17, the Union Pacific Railroad Company has committed to a 24-hour-a-day schedule to keep cargo moving.

Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South told The Washington Newsday, “This expands access for customers to move freight in and out of [the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility]early on Sunday mornings and late Sunday evenings into early Monday mornings to support the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach’s recent move to 24/7 operations.”

“This railroad pledge is simply the latest step toward a 24/7 supply chain,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

. This is a condensed version of the information.