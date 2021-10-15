In the midst of a supply chain crisis, the hashtag #BareShelvesBiden has become a top trend on Twitter.

The White House stated on Wednesday that it would intervene to assist alleviate the bottlenecks blocking products from reaching store shelves. The White House did warn, though, that there was no guarantee that shortages would not hamper the Christmas shopping season.

The hashtags #EmptyShelvesJoe and #BareShelvesBiden have been used by Biden detractors on Twitter to criticise the president’s leadership. While #EmptyShelvesJoe was the most popular Twitter trend on Thursday, #BareShelvesBiden quickly rose to the top by Friday morning. More than 35,000 Twitter users had shared the hashtag as of this writing.

On Friday, alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec tweeted, “Good morning to everyone except #BareShelvesBiden.”

— @JackPosobiec, @JackPosobiec, @JackPosobiec, @JackPosobiec, @ 15th of October, 2021 Right-wing TV commentator John Cardillo said in a Twitter post that “if you understand how they oversample Dems, you’ll see that #BareShelvesBiden’s genuine approval is in the 20s, not 30s.”

According to FiveThirtyEight’s average of recent national polls, Biden has a 44.8 percent approval rating. Meanwhile, over 49.5 percent of Americans disapprove of President Trump.

15 October 2021 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo)

Some Twitter users uploaded an image featuring Biden’s head in front of empty store shelves with the words “Please bear with us, we’re experiencing President Biden” written on it. Another user posted a meme of Biden pointing to empty shelves with the words “I did it!!!” written underneath him.

Others backed Biden, noting him that at the outset of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, grocery store shelves were nearly bare. Some have pointed out that the photographs of bare store shelves tweeted by Biden detractors were taken in March 2020, when Donald Trump was president.

The White House has stated that it will take the necessary actions to address supply chain problems. The crisis has been caused by labor shortages, production delays, and transportation issues, which have been exacerbated by the current coronavirus pandemic and increased consumer demands.

