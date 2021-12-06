In the midst of a staff exodus, Kamala Harris’ aide says he ‘absolutely’ loves his job.

After a story cited Vice President Kamala Harris’ managerial style as the cause of a recent staff exodus, a staffer for the vice president has gone to her defense.

“Hi. On Sunday, Harris’ office deputy director of operations, David Gins, posted a selfie of himself at his desk. “As Deputy Director for Operations for Vice President Harris, I work on behalf of the American people and love what I do.

“I just thought some of you would be interested.”

Gins’ post comes as several members of Harris’ office prepare to step down, and following allegations that the office has been beset by infighting and turmoil for months.

Hi. David Gins is my name. As Deputy Director for Operations, I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people, and I adore my job.

I just thought some of you might be interested in seeing this image.

twitter.com/VPuYv9bpbp

@davidmgins — David Gins (@davidmgins) 5th of December, 2021 Harris’ chief spokesman and senior adviser, Symone Sanders, is the most visible staffer departing the office. Ashley Etienne, Harris’ communications director, and two other workers who work in jobs that mold Harris’ public image are also expected to leave.

Sanders told The Washington Post that she is stepping down not because she is dissatisfied in her current position, but because she needs a break after three years.

“Next year, I’m getting married.” I’d like to start planning my wedding. I think I’ve earned a break. So my decision to leave has nothing to do with my dissatisfaction,” she explained. “I am thrilled to serve for the vice president, who has given me the opportunity to be her highest-ranking spokeswoman.” However, according to the Washington Post, Gil Duran, a former Harris staffer who left after five months in 2013, the vice president was the “common denominator” for the recent departures. Another former staffer, who did not want to be identified, called the vice president a “bully” who subjected his staff to “soul-destroying criticism.” Current Harris staffers have been tweeting about how much they enjoy working in the vice president’s office in recent days.

“I am very fortunate to work with such a caring, considerate, and dedicated bunch of people!” Thank you to everyone who helped to make yesterday so memorable. This is a condensed version of the information.