In the midst of a rise in violent crime in Florida, the NRA celebrates the death of 25 “bad gun control bills.”

In a statement to members, Marion Hammer, the gun-rights group’s longtime Florida lobbyist, said, “As we celebrate the passage of three (3) pro-gun bills in the 2021 Florida Legislative Session, we should also be celebrating the fact that 25 very bad gun control bills were killed (10 House Bills & 15 Senate Bills) without ever getting to the House or Senate floor.”

A ban on assault weapons or large-capacity magazines, universal background checks, and the prohibition on 3-D printed firearms were among the gun control bills that never made it to a vote.

“As one might imagine, anti-gun Democrats sponsored all of the gun control bills,” Hammer continued.

Gun control campaigners reacted angrily to the NRA’s statement, citing the surge in violent crime in Florida as evidence.

“WOW!!! “Gun violence is on the rise, and the @NRA’s crazed Florida lobbyist sends this,” Fred Guttenberg said on Twitter. Jamie Gutenberg, Gutenberg’s daughter, was killed in the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“While you celebrate ‘killing’ bills and bills that have ‘died,’ genuine Floridians and Americans have been killed and are dying as a result of your murderous work,” Guttenberg stated.

For the first time since 2015, violent crime in the state increased last year. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s annual crime report, a rise in murder and aggravated assault contributed to the 2.3 percent increase.

According to the research, a firearm was used in 80 percent of homicides and 38 percent of violent assaults in Florida in 2020.

On Twitter, Dan Daley, a Democrat representing Florida’s 97th district, tweeted, “Have to love when the @NRA does a victory lap when many reasonable, common sense gun measures never saw the light of day in Tallahassee.” “Keep this in mind as the scourge of gun violence spreads across Florida and the United States.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, around 10,800 people have been killed by gunfire in the first seven months of this year. Guns have claimed the lives of nearly 13,000 individuals.