In the midst of a push for student vaccinations, the university’s Tiger mascot receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to university officials, the live tiger mascot at Louisiana State University (LSU) has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the university prepared to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester amid the development of the virus’ Delta version, efforts to vaccine the tiger, called Mike VII, against the infection began. This summer, the variation has spread across the United States, causing an increase in both new cases and virus-related hospitalizations.

Mike VII, who turns 5 next month, had his first COVID-19 vaccine dosage on July 16 and his second on August 6, according to an LSU news release.

@MikeTheTiger of LSU has been inoculated against COVID-19.

Barriers erected surrounding the enclosure he occupied last year to establish separation between the tiger and his visitors will be lifted next week, according to university officials, now that he has taken both dosages.

Mike VII is one of the large mammals who has received COVID-19 vaccination. The animal health business Zoetis began providing its experimental vaccination for select animals deemed to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 shots for emergency use last December.

The Bronx Zoo in New York announced in April 2020 that one of its tigers had tested positive for the virus and that several of its other large cats had symptoms identical to the sick tiger. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Southern California announced earlier this year that three of its gorillas had tested positive for the virus. The safari park confirmed that one of its snow leopards had contracted the virus months after the gorillas had recovered.

After the gorillas in San Diego tested positive for the virus in January, Zoetis began donating some of its experimental doses, and company has continued to give vaccines designed to protect large animals from the virus in the months since. According to Zoetis, state veterinarians and the US Department of Agriculture “authorized for experimental usage on a case by case basis” the experimental vaccines. By early July, the business claimed to have distributed over 11,000 doses. This is a condensed version of the information.