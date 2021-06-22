In the midst of a heat wave, a bear plays with action figures while swimming in a kiddie pool.

This animal must be feeling “beary” cool after his plunge in the cool.

A video of a huge black bear taking a break from his summer walk by taking a quick dip in a neighboring kiddie pool loaded with children’s toys has gone viral, charming animal lovers online.

The tape was obtained by a Connecticut lady known only as Jessica Z, according to a report from WFSB. On June 7, the bear stepped into her child’s pool in Plainville, according to the station.

