In the midst of a cyberattack, the hospital blames the doctor for the baby’s birth. Mother sues when her child dies.

According to the Associated Press, an Alabama woman has filed a lawsuit against the hospital where her now-deceased daughter was born and the doctor who delivered the baby, claiming that the hospital’s diminished care capabilities during a cyberattack she was not informed of were to blame for the baby’s death.

Dr. Katelyn Braswell Parnell of Springhill Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama, has claimed sole responsibility, claiming that she was well aware of the hazards when she decided to proceed with the delivery.

According to the hospital, Parnell was “well aware of the inaccessibility of the necessary systems, including those poor the labor and delivery unit,” but “decided that Kidd could safely deliver her at Springhill,” referring to the baby’s mother, Teiranni Kidd.

Springhill, which has maintained its innocence, has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit’s most serious stipulation, which alleges that hospital officials conspired to present the public with a “false, misleading, and deceptive narrative” as hospital conditions during the cyberattack made it unsafe to deliver a baby. According to the Associated Press, the hospital also claimed that Alabama law did not oblige it to furnish Kidd with information about the cyberattack.

When Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019, Springhill Medical Center was in the midst of a ransomware assault, and the failure of electronic devices caused a doctor to be unable to adequately monitor the child’s condition during delivery, according to the lawsuit filed by the child’s mother.

The baby died last year after months of critical care at another hospital due to severe brain damage and other issues.

The case was first revealed on Thursday by The Wall Street Journal, which was originally filed in Mobile County in 2019 while Nicko was still alive.

Springhill did not divulge the severity of the hack publicly or to Kidd, according to the malpractice claim, which wants an undisclosed sum of money from the hospital and Parnell, who delivered Nicko. It argues that if the woman had realized what was going on, she would have gone to a different and safer facility for labor and delivery.

Nicko’s injuries and death were not caused by Parnell or her medical group, Bay Area Physicians for Women.

