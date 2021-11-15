In the midst of a conflict of interest investigation, Donald Trump sells the crown jewel of his hotel empire.

Following rumors that the firm is losing money and an ongoing inquiry concerning his lease with the federal government, Donald Trump’s flagship hotel in Washington, D.C. is poised to be sold for $375 million.

The Trump Organization has signed an agreement with the investment group CGI Merchant Group to purchase the lease for the Trump International Hotel, which is located near the White House, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CGI Merchant Group is anticipated to remove Trump’s name from the hotel, which was a popular hangout for supporters and associates throughout the campaign.