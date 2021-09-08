In the midst of a bus driver shortage, parents offered $250 to transport students to class.

a news station in Baltimore WBFF has obtained a reimbursement letter provided to parents by Baltimore City Public Schools, which offered a $250 compensation to parents who drove their children to school during September.

771 parents have already received the offer, according to a representative for Baltimore City Public Schools. The payout program is paid by the school’s “yearly parent reimbursement budget,” according to the spokesman. According to WBFF, if all families accept the payment for September, it will cost the school over $190,000.

To be considered eligible for the payment program, kids must have a 95 percent or higher attendance percentage in Baltimore City Public Schools.

The funding program from Baltimore City Public Schools comes as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in a lack of bus drivers. On the first day of school, approximately 30 bus drivers called in sick.

Tyreis Brown-Bond, the mother of a first-grader in the district, told WBFF that while she was provided the $250, she would have to rely on a transportation service like Lyft or Uber because she does not drive.

A scarcity of bus drivers is also affecting several other school districts across the country.

According to Spectrum News NY1 in New York City, several school districts across New York state are experiencing a bus driver shortage. “Our group recently completed a survey of all of our members and the findings were kind of scary,” David Christopher, executive director of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation, told the TV station.

“Eighty percent of them said that the shortfall in their school district is moderate to severe,” Christoper said. “They’re concerned that they won’t be able to cover all of their bus routes when school starts in September.”

The La Porte Independent School District in Texas has also informed parents that there is a bus driver shortage.

