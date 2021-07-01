In the midst of a battle with Republican leaders, Liz Cheney has been added to Pelosi’s Capitol Riot Commission.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has selected Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, to serve on the House select committee investigating the Capitol incident on January 6.

Following the violence perpetrated by Trump’s supporters during the storming of the Capitol, Cheney has been a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump and fellow GOP politicians. After consistently condemning Trump and criticizing fellow Republicans for continuing to support the former president, the Wyoming Republican was removed from her No. 3 leadership position in May.

Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, Zoe Lofgren of California, Adam Schiff of California, Pete Aguilar of California, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, and Elaine Luria of Virginia are among the committee members nominated by Pelosi. Pelosi only nominated one Republican, Cheney, but Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy will be able to select five members in “conversation” with Pelosi.

Cheney and anti-Trump Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois were the only two Republicans to vote in favor of pushing forward with the new select committee. A prior bipartisan commission proposal had the support of 35 Republican House members, but it was stalled in the Senate by Republican senators.

