In the midst of a battle over free speech in schools, the district is under fire for firing the superintendent.

In the midst of an ongoing feud, Newberg School Superintendent Joe Morelock was sacked by the school board during a Zoom meeting Tuesday night.

The Newberg Education Association and the Newberg School Board are at odds over a policy prohibiting teachers from wearing Black Lives Matter and gay pride insignia at the Oregon school. Members of the board who were opposed to Morelock’s dismissal were enraged at his dismissal.

Rebecca Piros, one of three board members who voted against firing Morelock, apologized to him. “Just remember that the brightest light comes from the darkest darkness, so everything will work out in the end,” Morelock said, making Piros cry.

The Associated Press reported that residents of Newberg put up signs quoting Morelock’s parting words on Wednesday. Newberg Equity in Education, a group made up of of parents who oppose the school board’s recent measures, planned a rally at the district office on Thursday.

Morelock was sacked for no apparent reason by the four conservative board members. He still has ten days on the job.

“New contracts with our associations brought better pay for teachers and staff, more educational school days for our students, a stabilized financial situation with a safety net of over $9 million in the ending fund balance, and the passage of the largest construction bond in the history of Newberg Public Schools,” the superintendent’s advisory cabinet stated.

The Newberg Education Association has filed a lawsuit challenging a policy prohibiting school personnel from displaying certain photos or posters on campus. Initially, the board enacted a policy prohibiting school employees from wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride emblems. Later, they changed it to include all political or contentious signs. They claim the policy is in violation of the First Amendment’s free expression provision and the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection requirement.

The Newberg School Board’s mounting disagreements come as schools around the country have become battlegrounds, with debates about vaccine and mask regulations, how racism is treated in the classroom, sexuality education, and gender-neutral toilets.

The superintendent’s advisory cabinet, made up of district officials, promptly objected, stating they were “shocked and horrified” that the board would do so. This is a condensed version of the information.