In the midst of a $1.3 billion lawsuit over voting machines, Mike Lindell sells his personal plane.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has sold his private plane as he faces a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion.

According to Federal Aviation Administration documents, MyPillow sold a 1993 Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 jet to Clyde Air LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, near the end of July (FAA).

The jet, which includes an onboard lavatory and can comfortably accommodate up to 10 passengers, can travel 3,594 miles at a top speed of 539 mph. It may take someone less than 5 hours to go from Los Angeles to New York City.

The price of the plane is unknown. On Global Aero Export, an online aircraft sales marketplace, a similar 1993 Falcon 50 private jet is presently selling for $2.5 million.

According to Salon, Lindell used the freshly sold plane as his private jet on a trip from New Bedford, Massachusetts to Horseheads, New York.

Lindell sold the jet to help finance his court battles with Dominion Voting Systems, according to Josh Merritt, a former member of Lindell’s “red team” during his August voting fraud Cyber Symposium. Lindell has been sued for $1.3 billion by the company for previous charges that the company helped steal the 2020 presidential election.

“He’s in desperate need of cash. Merritt said Lindell had just started soliciting money for the Dominion case, adding that one of Lindell’s workers told him the company had stopped using the plane before deciding to sell it.

MyPillow was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.

According to Dominion’s lawsuit, Lindell, a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, termed Dominion voting machines “corrupt” and claimed to be aware of information that would reveal how the machines were used to help change election votes. In a mid-January interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), a right-wing media source, he made these assertions.

Lindell stated that his August symposium would unveil substantial forensic evidence that China was involved in the alleged voting system fraud that helped Trump win the 2020 election. According to Lindell, this alleged proof would persuade the Supreme Court to vote unanimously to restore Trump to power by autumn. Lindell’s symposium, on the other hand, revealed no such evidence to support his claim.

