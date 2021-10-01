In the Mega Millions lottery, a Florida woman wins $2 million twice on the same day.

After claiming two winning lottery tickets on the same day earlier this month, a woman in Florida has become a multi-millionaire.

In a press release issued earlier this week, the Florida Lottery reported the player’s win. Susan Fitton, a 64-year-old woman from Boca Raton in southeastern Florida, was named the winner, according to the press release.

According to the Florida Lottery, Fitton bought two $2 million Mega Millions with Megaplier tickets at a Prip Mart in Boca Raton. After a drawing at the West Palm Beach District Office on September 14, she claimed the tickets.

Fitton’s tickets “matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball,” according to the statement.

According to Florida Lottery communications manager Meredyth Hope Norman, the tickets’ Megaplier capabilities did assist Fitton raise his winnings. The feature has the potential to multiply a ticket’s earnings by up to five times.

According to Norman, the Megaplier number for the September 14 drawing was 2, which quadrupled Fitton’s prize from $1 million to $2 million. “However, she purchased two tickets with the identical numbers, bringing the total to $4 million.”

According to the newspaper, Fitton spent a total of $18 on the two winning tickets.

The Florida Lottery was contacted for more information but did not respond before publishing.

According to the Florida Lottery, the Prip Mart where Fitton purchased her lottery tickets would get a $10,000 incentive for its role in selling the winning tickets.

In the mid-1980s, the Florida Lottery was established with the objective of “raising additional funds for public education” in the state. The group claims to have contributed more than $40 billion to education in Florida, as well as supporting more than 880,000 college-bound students through the Bright Futures scholarship program.

The Mega Millions component of the organization debuted in 2013, with the program accounting for an estimated $761 million of the total sum donated for educational purposes by the Florida Lottery.

On its website, the lottery claims to have “made more than 3,000 people millionaires,” with more than $75 billion in lottery ticket winners paid out over the years.

The last guy to win was Fitton earlier this month. This is a condensed version of the information.